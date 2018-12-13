Why Indian Railways is installing ‘aircraft-like’ black boxes in its locomotives

An amount of Rs 100.40 crore has been sanctioned by the government in the Union Budget 2018-2019 for the acquisition of as many as 3500 LCVR/ CVVRS devices.

Black-Box facility in Indian Railways: In a bid to enhance safety for its passengers, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking several steps. One of these moves includes setting up devices in order to record the sequence of events in case of any accidents. Recently, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State of Railways, Rajen Gohain stated that the national transporter has started installing Loco cab audio-video recording system (LCAVR)/Crew Voice/Video Recording System (CVVRS) in diesel locomotives as well as electric locomotives. The devices are similar to the black box that is used in aircraft.

According to the Railway Ministry, this system provides invaluable data to investigators. Moreover, it helps them in understanding the sequence of events leading up to a train accident and for identifying operational issues as well as human factors. Gohain also stated that so far as many as 26 locomotives, out of which 23 are diesel and the rest 3 are electric locomotives, have been fitted with LCAVRs/ CVVRSs by Indian Railways. He also informed that an amount of Rs 100.40 crore has been sanctioned by the government in the Union Budget 2018-2019 for the acquisition of as many as 3500 LCVR/ CVVRS devices.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State of Railways also mentioned that in the month of June this year, one smart coach has been turned out from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli. Moreover, such smart coaches are being planned for 5 rakes, which are to be manufactured at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli. The smart coach has been built on the LHB-platform and has been equipped with state-of-the-art sensors as well as a centralized computer that in turn monitors all the sensors. The smart coaches, that are being manufactured under Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, aims to provide world-class facilities to railway passengers with the help of an intelligent sensor-based system.