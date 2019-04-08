Why Indian Railways has installed cameras on the exterior of Vande Bharat Express

Last month, Indian Railways had installed four cameras, two each on the front as well as on rear ends of the train

Vande Bharat Express: India’s fastest, semi-high speed and engine-less Train 18 now has cameras installed on its exterior! The move comes in order to detect and curb stone pelting incidents. Last month, Indian Railways had installed four cameras, two each on the front as well as on rear ends of the train, according to an HT report. Arun Kumar, director general of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was quoted in the report saying on March 17, another incident of stone-pelting came up and RPF took the help of the camera’s footage. The cameras helped the RPF identify the area from where stones had been thrown.

Indian Railways has recorded several stone-pelting incidents since Vande Bharat Express, which runs on the Delhi-Varanasi route, started its commercial operations in the month of February. According to officials quoted in the report, as many as 12 window glasses have been replaced so far. The Railway Ministry is also planning to cover the glass windows with polycarbonate sheets in order to avoid injury to passengers in case of stone-pelting, the report said. The very first stone pelting incident on Train 18 took place in the month of December 2018 when the window glass of a coach had been severely damaged due to the stones.

Meanwhile, a few days earlier it was reported that Indian Railways, under its new plan, has also set up special teams comprising government railway police (GRP) as well as RPF personnel in order to track miscreants pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express. Plain-clothes team members from police force would also interact with the villagers where multiple stone pelting attacks on Train 18 have occurred in the past.

In addition to this, a senior ICF (Integral Coach Factory) official told Financial Express Online earlier that in the new Train 18 set, special frames will be used for the train windows to make the glass resilient and shatter-proof. The official added that from the third Train 18 rake, instead of frames, laminated and shatter proof glass will be fitted by ICF, Chennai.