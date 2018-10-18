Why Delhi Metro commuters can look forward to less crowded coaches and comfortable travel soon

To counter the growing rush of metro commuters, the DMRC is going to turn any 6-coach trains, operating on these corridors, to 8-coach trains.

Delhi Metro commuters can soon look forward to less crowded trains on its major lines! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to induct as many as 200 new coaches for the Delhi Metro Red Line, Blue Line and Yellow Line. To counter the growing rush of metro commuters, the DMRC is going to turn any 6-coach trains, operating on these corridors, to 8-coach trains by inducting 200 new coaches, according to a TOI report.

Some of the coaches of out 200 will also be used for the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. The Airport Express Line is being extended from Dwarka Sector 21 to the upcoming Exhibition cum Convention Centre at Dwarka. Therefore, in order to ensure that the frequency of train services is not affected with the extension of the corridor, DMRC requires more trains in the Airport Express Line.

In the month of August, the Delhi Metro requested the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) to provide funds for procuring additional rolling stock in order to mitigate overcrowding of commuters in the existing network and also to improve the frequency of train services, especially in light of various measures taken by the government for pollution control. According to sources quoted in the report, the request is still under consideration, even though NCRPB usually does not extend such loans for purchasing train coaches. It is likely that the board will extend the loan and that is the reason why Delhi Metro has started floating tenders to procure coaches, they added.

Delhi Metro, is seen as a vital transport lifeline of the national capital and this year several new stretches have been opened to ease commuter woes. From November the Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of the Pink Line is expected to open and the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket- I stretch will be thrown open by the end of this year. The extension of the Delhi Metro Blue Line to Noida Sector 62 is also likely to be complete by year-end.