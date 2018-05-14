Why Chetan Bhagat thanked IRCTC staff while travelling by Ganga Express train

Chetan Bhagat in a tweet acknowledged the service provided by the catering arm of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). (Image: Chetan Bhagat’s Twitter page)

Indian Railways, the national transporter, is many times questioned for its quality of services and punctuality of trains. But recently, renowned Indian author, columnist and motivational speaker, Chetan Bhagat in a tweet acknowledged the service provided by the catering arm of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). In his tweet, the author thanked an IRCTC staff. The author mentioned the name of the IRCTC staff – Ramashish Gupta – and the fact that he is from Gaya. Bhagat further stated that the service provided by IRCTC staff Ramashish Gupta in Ganga Express train was better than the service provided by many business class airplane cabin staff. Additionally, he also gave credit to Indian Railways for maintaining a “nice clean train”.

Last month, Shashi Tharoor in a tweet acknowledged Piyush Goyal’s effort in reintroducing the Malayalam language as an available option for recruitment of Level I. Now, the exam is conducted by Indian Railways in 6 regional languages namely, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Malayalam language which was included recently was excluded earlier through a previous notification.

Incidentally, Indian Railways has a dedicated Twitter handle @RailMinIndia that seeks to address passenger complaints on a real-time basis. Every tweet in which @RailMinIndia is tagged gets logged into an Indian Railways software and a ticket for the same is generated. A team of dedicated people work 24*7 to segregate the tweets and identify the complaints. Depending on which division is best equipped to handle the complaint, a reply is marked by the @RailMinIndia Twitter team. There is a stipulated time within which the complaint has to be addressed by the concerned division, the track of which is maintained by the software.