Why Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took a ride in the Mumbai local train

Anupam Kher was seen enjoying a train ride from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Bandra on Saturday.

Last weekend, passengers travelling from the Mumbai local witnessed something very interesting! Prominent Indian actor, Anupam Kher who is also the current Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), was seen enjoying a train ride from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Bandra on Saturday. The actor took the local in order to mark the completion of his 37 years in Mumbai and also to support various initiatives of Central Railway. In a tweet, the critically acclaimed actor stated that he arrived in “the beautiful and large-hearted city of Mumbai 37 years ago”. He mentioned that Mumbai has been very generous to him and also to millions of people like him. As a symbolic ‘Thank You’ the actor chose to travel in a local train from VT station to Bandra.

In order to create awareness among the people about railway safety measures, Indian Railways approached the actor, who is also known for his association with several noble causes. To promote awareness among people to respect their life and to avoid crossing or trespassing of the railway tracks and also to maintain hygiene at railway platforms, the national transporter approached the actor, according to a TOI report.

Santosh Verulkar, who leads the Central Railway’s team of creative artists has been regularly making various short films based on awareness themes in order to educate passengers. He will also make a video, which will feature Anupam Kher. The video will be screened on various theatre, television screens, faster repeaters as well as on social media platforms.

Other than sharing his experience and memories of travelling by local train years ago, the actor also shot a special video at the iconic CSMT building, which is also a world heritage building. During this visit, the actor also went for a heritage walk at the CSMT building and a visit to the Heritage Museum. Last Month, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted at CSMT building for the shooting of ‘Ek Safar Rail Ke Saath’, which is a short film by Central Railway to create awareness on railway safety.