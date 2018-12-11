  • Rajasthan

Where is My Train app: Google buys Indian startup! Indian Railways passengers check live train status offline

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 1:10 PM

At present, the multilingual Android app is available in as many as 8 languages namely, English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

railwaysThe most interesting fact about this mobile application is that it can function offline without Internet or GPS.

Where is My Train app: Google, looking to expand its footprint in India, has acquired the multilingual app, ‘Where Is My Train’ that displays live running status of Indian Railways trains and up-to-date schedules. The most interesting fact about this mobile application is that it can function offline without Internet or GPS. ‘Where is my Train’, developed by Bengaluru-based startup- Sigmoid Labs, is said to be one of the highest rated travel apps in India. At present, the multilingual Android app is available in as many as 8 languages namely, English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The app can be used to spot train, check seat and coach arrangement, PNR status as well as live updates. If you are still wondering how can you track trains without internet using the ‘Where is My Train’ app, then here are the steps you need to follow:

  • First of all, open the Where is My Train app and go to Language to choose your preferred language.
  • The page will have three categories – Spot, PNR and Seats.
  • Go to the Spot section. Under this, you can find trains between two stations, spot trains and can also check the live station updates.
  • To check the current status of your train, enter your train number or your train name and submit.
  • The app will display the live status of your train including arrival time as well as departure time.
  • Moreover, before boarding the train you can also check the scheduled and expected time of arrival and departure by entering the station code or station name in the live station section.
  • Also, you can check your PNR status by going to the PNR section and entering your PNR number.
  • If you want to know about seat availability, go to the Seats section to enter the stations and the date of journey.
  • Then choose your preferred class and quota from the drop-down menu and click on ‘Find Seat Availability’.
  • It will direct you to Indian Railways Passenger Reservation Enquiry, where you can check on seat availability.

Where is My Train app competes with companies like RailYatri and iXigo that provide similar live updates. Besides this, Indian Railways passengers can always use the NTES platform of Railway Ministry to track their trains.

