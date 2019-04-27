When Indian Railways took inspiration from Avengers: Endgame! Here’s how it warned passengers

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 12:59:46 PM

The deaths occurred on the tracks that fall under Western, Harbour Suburban and Central railway services that traverse through the financial capital and considered as the lifeline of the maximum city.

Indian Railways login, Indian Railways enquiry, Indian Railways pnr status, Indian Railways map, Indian Railways app, Indian Railways logo, indian railways avengers infinity war, indian railways avengers endgameIn Mumbai, 3,014 commuters were crushed to death on railway tracks in 2017, as per another PTI report. (Picture Credit: @WesternRly/Twitter)

Avengers Endgame inspires Indian Railways! In an innovative awareness drive, Western Railway (WR) has cautioned travelers to opt for a ‘safer way’ of traveling. In a warning to those commuters who cross railway tracks putting their lives at risk, WR tweeted saying trespassing the railway tracks can prove to be the Endgame or fatal. WR has clearly tapped the euphoria over Avengers: Endgame movie, which has been released in India on Friday, to advice passengers to use the foot over bridges as well as escalators to cross railway tracks.

Avengers: Endgame is the fourth installment of Marvel Studios’ Avengers saga. The very concept of Avengers is to bring superheroes together to protect the universe from any kind of threat as well as ‘avenge the fallen’. However, WR has stated that there won’t be any superheroes coming to the rescue of passengers trespassing on Indian Railways tracks. In recent times, Indian Railways has chosen popular TV series like Game of Thrones and hit song like ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from Gully Boy movie to educate passengers.

WESTERN RAILWAY’S TWEET:

READ: Forgot your IRCTC login ID? Here is how you can continue booking tickets on irctc.co.in

In 2018, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed Lok Sabha that 49,790 people lost lives while trespassing railway tracks, violating cautionary instructions, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while crossing railway tracks. Indian Railways has taken measures like regular announcements at railway stations to exhort passengers to use foot over bridges, according to a PTI report.

As per Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, unauthorized trespassing on railway premises and tracks is considered as a punishable offense. In 2017, 1,73,112 people were slapped fine, the PTI report said.

In Mumbai, 3,014 commuters were crushed to death on railway tracks in 2017, as per another PTI report. The deaths occurred on the tracks that fall under Western, Harbour Suburban and Central railway services that traverse through the financial capital and considered as the lifeline of the maximum city.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. When Indian Railways took inspiration from Avengers: Endgame! Here’s how it warned passengers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition