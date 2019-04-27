When Indian Railways took inspiration from Avengers: Endgame! Here’s how it warned passengers

Avengers Endgame inspires Indian Railways! In an innovative awareness drive, Western Railway (WR) has cautioned travelers to opt for a 'safer way' of traveling. In a warning to those commuters who cross railway tracks putting their lives at risk, WR tweeted saying trespassing the railway tracks can prove to be the Endgame or fatal. WR has clearly tapped the euphoria over Avengers: Endgame movie, which has been released in India on Friday, to advice passengers to use the foot over bridges as well as escalators to cross railway tracks. Avengers: Endgame is the fourth installment of Marvel Studios' Avengers saga. The very concept of Avengers is to bring superheroes together to protect the universe from any kind of threat as well as 'avenge the fallen'. However, WR has stated that there won't be any superheroes coming to the rescue of passengers trespassing on Indian Railways tracks. In recent times, Indian Railways has chosen popular TV series like Game of Thrones and hit song like 'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy movie to educate passengers. WESTERN RAILWAY'S TWEET: No Avenger is coming to save your life here; you will have to be your own saviour and choose a safer way. Please use the Foot over bridges and escalators and do not trespass the railway tracks. #AvengersEndgame #Avengers #EndGameIsHere #EndGameIsHere #TicketToSuraksha pic.twitter.com\/WA4SWDCIm1 \u2014 Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 26, 2019 READ: Forgot your IRCTC login ID? Here is how you can continue booking tickets on irctc.co.in In 2018, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed Lok Sabha that 49,790 people lost lives while trespassing railway tracks, violating cautionary instructions, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while crossing railway tracks. Indian Railways has taken measures like regular announcements at railway stations to exhort passengers to use foot over bridges, according to a PTI report. As per Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989, unauthorized trespassing on railway premises and tracks is considered as a punishable offense. In 2017, 1,73,112 people were slapped fine, the PTI report said. In Mumbai, 3,014 commuters were crushed to death on railway tracks in 2017, as per another PTI report. The deaths occurred on the tracks that fall under Western, Harbour Suburban and Central railway services that traverse through the financial capital and considered as the lifeline of the maximum city.