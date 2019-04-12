What is RLWL, PQWL? Know about Remote Location Waiting List and Pooled Quota Waiting List of Indian Railways

Under RLWL category, train tickets are issued to passengers for intermediate railway stations

IRCTC waitlisted tickets – RLWL, PQWL: Getting confirmed tickets easily to commence journey on Indian Railways is always challenging, especially during any vacation period. If you travel frequently on trains, chances are that you have encountered waitlisted tickets at least once in your lifetime. Even under the waiting list feature category, you may often come across various waitlisted terms including remote location waiting list and a pooled quota waiting list. Under these kinds of waiting lists, tickets are issued to railway passengers depending on different scenarios. In case if you are still wondering about these terms, check below what these waitlisted categories are about:

What is RLWL or Remote Location Waiting List?

Under remote location waiting list, which is also known as RLWL category of Indian Railways, train tickets are issued to railway passengers for intermediate railway stations (that means between the originating station and the terminating station). This is done because usually, these are the most important towns or cities on that particular railway route. These waitlisted tickets are given a separate priority and for these tickets, confirmations depend on the cancellations of a destination confirmed ticket. Under this category, the remote location railway stations prepare their own chart two to three hours before the actual departure of the train. However, it should be noted that for this type of tickets, chances are less for confirmation, according to various reports.

What is PQWL or Pooled Quota Waiting List?

This kind of waiting list, also known as PQWL, is shared by several small railway stations. Generally, pooled quotas operate only from the originating railway station of a train journey. However, for the entire train run, there is only one pooled quota. Generally, this kind of quota is allotted to those railway passengers who are commuting from the originating station to a railway station short of the terminating station, or one who is travelling from an intermediate station to the terminating station, or between two intermediate railway stations.

Apart from these, there are also other kinds of waiting lists, including general waiting list, remote location general waiting list, roadside station waiting list, request waiting list and tatkal waiting list.