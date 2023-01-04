What is ‘One Station One Product’ scheme? How many stations are covered? All details inside

Indian Railways‘ ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme has covered 535 railway stations across the country with 572 OSOP outlets. The concept of ‘One Station One Product’ was announced by the government in the Union Budget 2022-23. The scheme aims to build each railway station as a promotional hub and showcasing local and indigenous manufacturing products.

One Station One Product (OSOP) scheme

The OSOP scheme was launched with a vision to promote ‘Vocal for Local’. This would help the local manufacturers to sell their product and will create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society. Under the scheme, the allotment is done to all eligible applicants on a rotational basis. The pilot of the scheme was started on March 25, 2022.

The OSOP scheme is providing welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers, tribals etc.

Scope

The eligible applicant will be allotted a temporary stall or kiosk for a period of 15 days on deposition of Rs 1,000 with Railways. The zonal railways will identify the stations, eligible products and the vendors.

The products under the OSOP scheme includes –

Food items (Seasonal or Processed or semi processed foods)

Handicrafts

Artefacts

Textiles

Handlooms

Traditional Garments

Local agricultural produce

Local toys

Leather products

Local Gems and Jewellery

Apart from this, the railways has announced a new scheme ‘Amrit Bharat Station scheme’. The scheme, launched last month, aims to modernise the railways stations across the country. The ‘Amrit Bharat Station scheme’ envisages infrastructural development of more than 1,000 stations on a continuous basis with a long-term vision. The new scheme will develop passenger amenities by clubbing different types of waiting rooms and to provide good cafeteria and retail facilities.