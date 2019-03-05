What is IRCTC iPay? Know how it will make online train ticket booking on irctc.co.in faster and easier

IRCTC has introduced its own payment aggregator system called the IRCTC iPay.

IRCTC iPay: Train ticket booking for Indian Railways gets more convenient with the new IRCTC iPay! Taking a step forward to promote Modi government’s Digital India initiative, the official e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has introduced its own payment aggregator system called the IRCTC iPay. According to the corporation, the exclusive digital payment gateway, IRCTC iPay aims to provide an improved online digital payment convenience to railway passengers who are availing online travel related services through the official website of IRCTC.

The newly launched IRCTC iPay, the payment system will be fully controlled by IRCTC due to its direct relationship with banks, card networks as well as other partners. IRCTC believes that the step will help reduce the gap between the banks and the corporation which will substantially reduce the payment failures while booking train tickets. In case an online transaction fails, or any other error occurs, IRCTC will be able to get in touch with the bank directly. With this, there will be no need to rely on an intermediate source, which generally delays the entire process.

With this digital payment gateway, railway passengers do not require any third-party platforms as the IRCTC iPay provides various payment options such as credit card, debit card, international card, UPI – Unified Payment Interface. IRCTC recently also informed that soon the option of IRCTC prepaid card cum wallet, auto debit will be made available as well.

According to the corporation, the payment aggregator system – iPay will be passenger-friendly, easier to use, faster as well as reliable. For the functioning of the IRCTC iPay, the back-end support will be provided by MMAD communications. The MMAD communications, which is Delhi-based company is the technology partner of IRCTC. The new IRCTC iPay is a government-owned initiative and with this payment system, IRCTC is eyeing a big opportunity in the government businesses, where the corporation believes it will be a good fit.