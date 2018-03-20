​​ ​
  4. What Indian Railways is doing to provide better quality food in trains and on stations

What Indian Railways is doing to provide better quality food in trains and on stations

As per the catering policy 2017, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has been mandated to carry out unbundling by forming a distinction between preparation of food and distribution of food across all trains.

By: | Updated: March 20, 2018 3:43 PM
Indian Railways Under Food Safety and Standard Act, food samples collected by Food Safety Officers across railways and are sent for analysis and testing.

Big news for passengers as Indian Railways looks to improve quality of food! In a bid to provide better quality, healthier food to railway passengers, last year, a new catering policy was issued by Railway Ministry. As per the catering policy 2017, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has been mandated to carry out unbundling by forming a distinction between preparation of food and distribution of food across all trains. According to Railway Ministry, IRCTC will now come up with newly built kitchens and will also upgrade the existing kitchens in order to improve the quality of food for railway passengers.

In order to examine each and every catering unit (mobile and static) including base kitchens, cell kitchens across all railway divisions, the national transporter has issued guidelines to all railway divisions for conducting joint inspections by medical, commercial and concerned infrastructure maintenance departments. Also, Food Safety Officers, Designated Officers and Joint Food Safety Commissioners will conduct regular and surprise inspections to maintain the quality of food items. In addition to these, surprise checks will be carried out by a joint team of TTE staff and RPF or GRP staff, to prevent unauthorized vending across trains and railway stations. According to Railway Ministry, Indian Railways has also requested General Managers of all railway divisions to personally keep a track of such drives.

Under Food Safety and Standard Act, food samples collected by Food Safety Officers across railways and are sent for analysis and testing. Therefore, for such analysis and testing, food samples are sent to the nominated accredited laboratories. Further to this, in case any unsatisfactory food sample is detected, then under Food Safety and Standard Rule 2011, penalties are imposed and prosecutions are carried out.

In last three years, till October 31, 2017, Indian Railways received 9,804 complaints over quality of food in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains. Rajen Gohain, Minister of State for Railways said that in the last three years, 3,486 caterers have been fined, 3,624 caterers were warned, contracts were terminated for 10 caterers and 1,134 caterers were suitably advised. Also, 467 complaints over food quality were remained unsubstantiated, while 44 complaints saw disciplinary action, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Kannan Iyer
    Mar 20, 2018 at 10:24 pm
    On 6th March, I ordered online for Dosai for 5 persons to be delivered at Chennai Central Railway station in Chennai LTT Express. The caterer Sakthi informed Dosai out of stock and cancelled the order. IRCTC sent an SMS that the amount would be refunded within 3 days. Now it's 2 weeks, but I am yet to get the refund despite my reminders. - N Kannan
    Reply
    1. Annapurna Bhimavarapu
      Mar 20, 2018 at 8:34 pm
      Let Fly officials eat rly food before the passengers and listen their comments..Better allow the popular hotel food at food be served on order....I think rlys stood first on corruption in the country
      Reply
      1. Venkataraman Subramani
        Mar 20, 2018 at 4:32 pm
        In order to ensure that the catering staff On the running trains do not exploit passengers by asking for in ed amounts for food provided on the journey, the Railwaysmust print on the journey reservation tickets, that passengers shall not be liable to make any payment for food UNLESS the caterer produces a proper bill for the food served on the journey. Such a step will prevent corrupt practices by the catering staff.
        Reply
        1. Rudra Sharma
          Mar 20, 2018 at 5:27 pm
          You are right...The loot is going on for ages. Once I asked for the bill and the guy didn't turn up at all.
          Reply

        Go to Top