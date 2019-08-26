What! Indian Railways earns whopping Rs 1,377 crore from ticketless travellers in 3 years

The data showcases that around 89 lakh passengers were caught red-handed while travelling without tickets during the first 10 months of the current financial year.

Indian Railways tightens the noose around ticketless travellers! Indian Railways has earned a whopping Rs 1,377 crore through financial penalties from ticketless travellers in the last 3 years. There has been a hike in Indian Railways’ earnings from ticketless travellers by 31 per cent from 2016. Measures taken to check ticketless travel have minted Rs 1,377 crore in fines between 2016 and 2019 to boost the national transporter’s coffer, according to PTI report. The details were revealed after a Madhya Pradesh-based activist filed an RTI.

The data showcases that around 89 lakh passengers were caught red-handed while travelling without tickets during the first 10 months of the current financial year. The number surpasses the population of advanced countries like Israel, Switzerland, and Singapore.

This comes after a Parliament Railway Convention Committee in 2018 stated concerns over the loss of revenue due to ticketless travel. The Parliament Railway Convention Committee inspected Indian Railways’ financial report of 2016-17. Taking cognisance of the observation the Railway Board directed its zonal railways to intensify the drive against ticketless travellers across India. The zonal railways were also asked to fix annual targets for every Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

Indian Railways earned Rs 405.30 crore as penalties from ticketless travellers in 2016-17. In 2017-18, Indian Railways recovered Rs 441.62 crore. In 2018-2019, Indian Railways earned Rs 530.06 crore.

Indian Railways penalty for travelling without ticket

Indian Railways has laid down norms to curb ticketless travel. A passenger travelling without ticket needs to pay a minimum fine of Rs 250 along with the cost of the ticket. If a passenger denies paying the amount, the person is handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The person is booked under Section 137 of the Railways Act. After that, the person is presented in front of a magistrate. The magistrate can fine him for Rs 1,000. In case the person still refuses to pay the fine, he or she may be jailed for up to six months.