What are clone trains? Indian Railways to run 20 pairs of new special trains soon; know everything about them

Clone trains for Indian Railways’ passengers! Now, getting confirmed tickets will be easier with the commencement of more IRCTC special trains. Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of clone special train services from 21 September 2020, considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes! These clone trains will be fully reserved trains and will run on notified timings. According to the national transporter, these clone special train services will be in addition to the IRCTC special trains which are already in operation. Indian Railways has also announced that the reservation for these clone trains will start on 19 September 2020. In the past, Clone Trains have not been operated on the Indian Railways network so in case if you are wondering about clone trains, here are some things to know:

What are Clone Trains?

The clone trains have been proposed based on the patronization of already operating IRCTC Special trains on the Indian Railways network with limited stoppages/halts and faster transit time. As the name suggests, these clone trains are a replica of the original trains on a route, aimed at meeting high demand by passengers.

Clone trains will be primarily 3 AC train services and will run ahead of the already operating Special trains by Indian Railways.

The national transporter has announced that these clone trains will be operationalized on the railway routes having high patronage and demand.

The speed of clone trains will be higher than the existing special trains.

The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these Clone Trains will be 10 days.

According to Indian Railways, 19 pairs of clone special trains will be operated by utilizing Indian Railways’ Humsafar rakes. While, one pair- train number 04251/04252 Lucknow – Delhi Clone Special train service will run as Jan Shatabdi Express. The train fare of Humsafar rake will be charged as per the fare of Humsafar trains, while for the Jan Shatabdi rake, the fare will be charged from passengers as per the fare of Jan Shatabdi Express.