Western Railways urges passengers to opt for Rajkot-Mumbai Duronto train

Western Railway’s Rajkot division has urged passengers to opt for Duronto Express, which was recently extended to Rajkot from Ahmedabad, saying berths are available in the new train unlike two other trains generally preferred by passengers. “The Indian Railways have provided premium train facilities by extending Duronto Express train to Rajkot from Ahmedabad. The extension of Duronto Express has helped passengers of Rajkot and Surendranagar”, said P B Ninawe, Divisional Railway Manager (Rajkot).

“It has been observed that many berths are available in Duronto while tickets are not available in two other trains-Saurashtra Janta and Saurashtra Mail”, he said.

“Passengers particularly those on waiting list in other trains for Mumbai can opt to book their confirmed reservation in Duronto Express,” he said. Rajkot-Mumbai Duronto Express consists of AC First Class, II-AC, III-AC and AC Economy Class.