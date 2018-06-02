Western Railways to run awareness drive on excess luggage in trains

As per railway officials, a passenger travelling in second class compartment can carry a total 70 kg baggage with him, of which 35 kg baggage can be carried free of cost.

The Rajkot division of the Western Railways (WR) is launching a 15-day long drive to create awareness among passengers about carrying excess luggage in trains and penalty it attracts. As per railway officials, a passenger travelling in second class compartment can carry a total 70 kg baggage with him, of which 35 kg baggage can be carried free of cost. Similarly, an AC first class passenger can carry a total 150 kg baggage, of which 70 kg is free of charge.

“A lot of train passengers are not aware about the provisions regarding carrying luggage in compartments. This is why we have decided to launch a 15-day awareness drive on the issue from June 8,” said P B Ninawe, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Rajkot division. “Passengers are required to book the excess luggage. If they are found travelling with unbooked luggage, they will be charged six times the prescribed rate,” he said. In April, the Rajkot division had collected Rs 37,440 as fine from passengers for carrying excessive luggage, said Ninawe.