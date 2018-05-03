Western Railway’s Rajkot division recovers Rs 1.48 crore fine in April

The Western Railway’s (WR) Rajkot division recovered Rs 1.48 crore fine last month from ticketless travellers and those carrying unbooked luggage or travelling in a higher class than that for which they had a pass or ticket.

The Western Railway’s (WR) Rajkot division recovered Rs 1.48 crore fine last month from ticketless travellers and those carrying unbooked luggage or travelling in a higher class than that for which they had a pass or ticket. This is the best performance of the division’s ticket checking staff, surpassing the previous record of the recovery of Rs 1.11 crore from 18,473 passengers in October last year, Divisional Railway Manager (Rajkot) P B Ninawe said yesterday. Last month, there were 10,961 cases of passengers travelling without ticket, Ninawe said, adding that a total fine of Rs 97,50,675 was recovered from them. Besides, there were 9,561 cases of passengers travelling in a higher class and Rs 50,59,655 fine was collected from them, he said. Also, Rs 37,440 was recovered from travellers for carrying unbooked luggage, the official said. The division conducts regular checking to provide better rail services and to stop irregularities so as to prevent a revenue loss to the department, he added.