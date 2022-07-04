scorecardresearch

Western Railways opens its longest skywalk connecting Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus to Khar station

Before the skywalk became operational, the suburban train passengers had to either get down at Bandra or Khar Railway Station to reach Bandra Terminus by walking

Written by Shriparna Saha
The skywalk will help connect the various foot over bridges of the railway station of the Bandra Terminus.

The Western Railway’s (WR) longest skywalk from the Khar Road railway station to the nearby Bandra Terminus has been opened for the passengers to reach the platforms to board trains easily. The skywalk spans 314 meters long and is 4.4 meters wide. The platform connecting the two stations is also connected to the other platforms of Bandra Terminus Station. Western Railway’s noted that the skywalk will allow passengers to reach Bandra (T) directly by deboarding at Khar station & taking south Foot Over Bridge.

Media reports suggest the construction of the skywalk was carried out at a cost of around Rs 14 crore. About 510 metric tons of structural steel, 240 cum of concrete, and 20 metric tons of reinforcement steel were used for the project.

The skywalk will help connect the various foot over bridges (FOBs) of the railway station of the Bandra Terminus. A total of seven such bridges have been commissioned in the Western railway’s suburban section between 2022-23, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway had informed.

The WR has been working in the direction to overhaul many Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs) in the metropolis. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) was commissioned at Bandra railway station on the south side in October last year connecting all the station platforms, i.e Platform Number 1 to Platform Number 7. Two more Foot Over Bridges has been commissioned at Bandra and Khar Road railway stations in the city of Mumbai, for the safety and convenience of passengers.

