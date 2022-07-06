West Central Railway to introduce vistadome coaches for the first time in Jabalpur-Ranikmalapati Janshatabdi Express

The West Central Railway, for the first time is adding vistadome coaches for its Jabalpur-Ranikmalapati route. The Vistadome coaches will be part of Jabalpur Janshatabdi Express. The services will start soon.

The Vistadome coach has features that include large glass windows, rotating seats, glass roofs, and an observation lounge that let passengers witness a breath-taking view of the country landscape.

The Vistadome coach is a new initiative by the Indian Railways that aims to make the travel experience of tourists more memorable. This will allow people to get closer to nature and also boost the tourism industry in the country. The coaches so far have received an overwhelming response from passengers.

At first, vistadome coaches were introduced on the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express train in the year 2018. Their immense popularity led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express train with effect from 26 June 2021. Due to its huge demand, the second Vistadome coach was attached to Deccan Queen o­n Mumbai -Pune route from 15 August 2021.

The 44 seats in the Vistadome coach are spacious and provide a comfortable environment for passengers. This type of coach can accommodate people from different age groups due to its enough leg space. Another feature of this type of coach is that it allows passengers to move around and look at the scenery.

Besides having a glass roof, the unique quality of the Vistadome coaches includes its various other features such as multiple window panes, toilets with ceramic tile flooring, a wide side sliding door for differently-abled people, LED lights, a GPS-based info system, and an electrically operated sliding compartment door. These coaches also have a viewing gallery, multiple television screens, and multiple other features.

The Central Railway zone registered an occupancy of 20,407 passengers on vistadome coaches, registering revenue of Rs 2.38 crore between the months of October and December 2021. The Vistadome coaches on Deccan Queen Express have registered an occupancy of 99 per cent in the ‘up direction’ i.e from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs1.63 crore and Deccan Express with full occupancy and collected revenue of Rs 1.11 crores from June 2021 to May 23, 2022.