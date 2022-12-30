Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express to run from Jan 1! Know how to book tickets, get concessions and more

The 22301/22302 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will start its commercial run from January 01, 2023. West Bengal’s first semi-high speed train will run six days a week except Wednesday.

During its commercial operation, the train will cover the journey of 600km in 7.5 hours.

The passengers going to New Jalpaiguri can now book their reservation ticket through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Internet. However, concessional booking is not allowed on this train. Tatkal quota is available in this semi-high speed train.

Also Read: Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat inaugural run: PM Modi to green-flag the train virtually — Check stoppage points, timing here

In a statement, the Indian Railways said, “Booking of 22301 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Express will be made available on and from December 30, 2022 through PRS and Internet.”

During its journey, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at three stations.

List of stations

Bolpur (Shantiniketan)

Malda Town

Barsoi

Let’s look at the Arrival and Departure timing of 22301 UP Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Departure from Howrah railway station – 05:55 am

Arrival at Bolpur – 07:43 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 07:45 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 10:32 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 10:35 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 11:50 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 11:52 hrs

Arrival at NJP – 13:25 hrs

After a stopover of 1.5 hours, the train will again start its return journey from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah.

Look at the Arrival and Departure timing of 22302 Dn Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Departure from NJP – 15:05 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 16:44 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 16:46 hrs

Also Read: Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: Route, stoppage time, and important details you need to know

Arrival at Malda Town – 17:50 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 17:53 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur – 20:22 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 20:24 hrs

Arrival at Howrah – 22:35 hrs

The blue and white colour train is set to flag off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The PM is also set to inaugurate the much-awaited Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Purple Line.

List of stations fall under 6.5 km stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Purple line

Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala.