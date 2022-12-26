West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat to start soon! From Howrah to New Jalpaiguri in just 7.5 hours; Key facts you just cannot miss

Vande Bharat Express after traversing through Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and the national capital, is finally coming to the East. West Bengal is all set to get its first Vande Bharat Express before 2022 ends. The semi-high-speed train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2022, at Kolkata’s busiest station Howrah. The final destination is New Jalpaiguri station.

West Bengal Vande Bharat Express Timings, stoppages – Important Facts

A spokesperson for the Eastern Railway informed news agency PTI that the new train will reduce travel time between Siliguri and Kolkata significantly.

According to Eastern Railway spokesperson Subhas Chakraborty, the train will leave Howrah at 6 am and will reach New Jalpaiguri station at 1.30 pm.

After a one-hour stopover, the Vande Bharat Express will then leave NJP station at around 2.30 pm and reach Kolkata at 10 pm.

The train, which features modern passenger facilities, will take around 7.5 hours to reach its destination.

The new 16-coach train, which features a white and blue paint job, arrived at the company’s Liluah loco shed.

The train will run six days a week under the provisional timetable by Eastern Railways.

Once launched, the train is expected to attract tourists visiting the North Eastern state of Sikkim, or Doors in North Bengal.

As of now, six Vande Bharat Express trains are running in various parts of the country. On December 30, India will get its 7th Vande Bharat Express. The last Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by PM Modi on the Nagpur-Bilaspur route in early December.

In the Union Budget for 2022, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the government would build 400 more Vande Bharat trains in the next three years.