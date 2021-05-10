WDFC to change face of railway logistics

The commissioning of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) up to the Gujarat ports of Mundra and Pipavav in FY22F should lead to time-guaranteed delivery of consignments by the railways, leading to 9pp market share shift from road to rail over FY22-26F.
The fact that WDFC freight rates will be lower than existing rail rates by 16-20% by FY26F will boost Indian logistics’ competitiveness, both from a cost and timeliness perspective.
