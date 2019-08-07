Way to go! Now, avail free high-speed WiFi at 2,000 Indian Railways stations

The Rana Pratap Nagar railway station, which falls under Ajmer Division (NWR), Rajasthan, became the 2,000th station in the country to have the RailWire WiFi facility. (Express Photo)

Indian Railways’ passengers, take note! Now you can use free high-speed WiFi at 2,000 railway stations across India. RailTel has successfully provided fast and free RailWire WiFi at 2,000 stations. The Rana Pratap Nagar railway station, which falls under Ajmer Division (NWR), Rajasthan, became the 2,000th station in the country to have the RailWire WiFi facility. The PSU – RailTel, one of the largest neutral telecom services providers in India, is working to complete the task of bringing fast and free WiFi service at all railway stations, except the halt stations in less than two months.

Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel said that the company is working round the clock to achieve the target and further claimed that with each passing day, execution pace is increasing. Recently, RailTel made live the WiFi facility at 74 stations in just one day, he said. Also, with this 400 stations have been covered in 10 days.

In the first phase of the project, WiFi facility was made live at 1,600 railway stations. Moreover, RailTel has roped in Tata Trust for installing WiFi system at the remaining stations, except the halt ones. The free WiFi facility is also being provided to very small stations catering to mainly rural or low population density areas, with an aim to provide the rural population with state-of-the-art high-speed WiFi service.

RailTel believes that with easy and low-cost availability of smartphones in the market coupled with free WiFi at stations in rural area, the digital presence in such areas will get a boost. While private players find it challenging to create telecom infrastructure in rural parts due to high CAPEX involved, RailTel is penetrating the hinterland of the country in a bid to bring state-of-the-art telecom Infra for rural India.

Fast and free RailWire WiFi will be available to any smartphone user with working mobile connection for KYC considerations. To use the high-speed internet, the person has to switch on the WiFi mode in the smartphone and choose the RailWire WiFi. Once the RailWire homepage appears on the smartphone, the person has to enter his/her mobile number. Following this, one-time password (OTP) is sent to the person in the form of SMS which has to be entered in the home page of RailWire. After entering the OTP, the person will be able to access the internet.