Way to go! Indian Railways Chittaranjan Locomotives Works rolls out 350th locomotive of 2019-20 in record time

CLW has recently rolled out its 350th locomotive in the current financial year 2019-20.

Big achievement for Chittaranjan Locomotives Works! Indian Railways records a remarkable growth in locomotive production as Chittaranjan Locomotives Works (CLW), located in Asansol, West Bengal, has recently rolled out its 350th locomotive in the current financial year 2019-20. According to the Railway Ministry, the Chittaranjan Locomotives Works manufactured the locomotives at the rate of around 10 locos per week. The milestones achieved by the world’s largest locomotive production unit, CLW in the financial year of 2019-20 are 100 locomotives in 88 working days, 200 locomotives in 158 working days, 300 locomotives in 216 working days and 350 locomotives in 250 working days.

According to Railway Ministry, the target of 350 locomotives was achieved in 299 working days in the financial year 2017-18 and in 281 working days in the financial year 2018-19. Thus, by accomplishing the feat in just 250 working days in this financial year, the time taken has reduced by 49 working days since the financial year 2017-18. For the last six months, CLW produced an average of 40 locomotives since August 2019. The locomotive manufacturer produced 43 locomotives in August 2019, 38 locomotives in September 2019, 40 locomotives in October 2019, 40 locomotives in November 2019, 41 locomotives in December 2019 and 43 locomotives in January 2020.

Meanwhile, the national transporter has also seen a big growth in coach production. A few days ago, it was reported that Indian Railways’ Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab had turned out its 1000th passenger coach in the financial year 2019-20. The noteworthy achievement for this financial year was made by the factory in a shorter period than the previous year. The Railway Ministry recently stated that the factory is targetting to develop over 2,000 coaches in the coming financial year of 2020-21 with a target of producing as many as 1,000 coaches before the month of October 2020.