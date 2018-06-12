‘Waterproof’ engine: This monsoon, Mumbai local trains will be able to run even in 12 inches of water!

The chief PRO said that the waterproof locomotive engine can pull out rakes even in 12 inches of water, which would avoid train services getting bunched up due to flooded tracks.

Great news for Mumbai local passengers! The Central Railway has rolled out a modified, “waterproof” locomotive engine for Mumbai local trains. This is keeping in mind the frequent disruption to train services that are caused due to heavy rains and water logging on the railway tracks during the monsoon season. Generally, a locomotive engine stops with only four inches of water, forcing the train to stay until the water on the railway tracks recedes. However, the “waterproof” locomotive engine can be operated even in 12 inches of water. According to a senior Central Railway official quoted by PTI, the modified “waterproof” locomotive engine can move local trains as well as long-distance trains that get stuck on railway tracks due to water-logging during heavy rainfall.

According to Central Railway chief PRO Sunil Udasi, keeping in view how heavy rainfall affects suburban train services every year, a modified locomotive engine has been developed by the Central Railway, which will be helpful to pull out rakes marooned in rain waters. The chief PRO said that the waterproof locomotive engine can pull out rakes even in 12 inches of water, which would avoid train services getting bunched up due to flooded tracks. He further claimed that the engine, which has been modified at the Kurla car shed, is ready for use and the engine can be deployed anytime if needed.

The chief PRO said that last September, heavy rainfall had marooned 25 rakes on railway tracks as water on railway tracks had entered traction motors of the locomotive engines. He also said that, in order to keep the local trains running, these rakes were required to be repaired or replaced. He further said that the rakes were put out of service as they were full of water and it took 5 days to make them functional again. He also mentioned that accumulated water on railway tracks during monsoon can enter the traction motor fitted at the bottom of a locomotive engine and cause its failure.

At present, such a disruption can be caused with four inches of water on the railway tracks, the chief PRO said. He also said that in the new engine, the traction motor has been sealed completely in order to prevent the track water from entering it. Also, in order to check the rise in locomotive engine temperature, temperature sensors are being used, he added.

The suburban trains, which are operated by two zonal divisions of Indian Railways namely, Western Railways and Central Railways are used by over 70 lakh people for daily commuting.