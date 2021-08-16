Water conservation by Indian Railways: First Automatic Coach Washing Plant in MP started at Habibganj

This move by Indian Railways is helping in the conservation of water.

Indian Railways takes big step towards water conservation! Recently, the first automatic coach washing plant in the state of Madhya Pradesh has been started by the national transporter at Habibganj in Bhopal. According to the Railway Ministry, with the help of this washing plant at Habibganj, provided with modern equipment, high quality cleaning of train coaches is being done using 90 per cent less water in just a duration of 10 minutes. This move by Indian Railways is helping in the conservation of water, the Ministry of Railways has said. Watch the video below shared by the Railway Ministry, to know how train coaches are being cleaned with the newly installed washing plant:

Earlier this year, the Railway Ministry had said that Automatic Coach Washing Plants are being installed at major depots across the country in order to provide infrastructure for major coaching depots for exterior cleaning of train coaches with a substantial reduction in water conservation as well as saving in man power. Cleaning of exterior coaches is done while placing the rake on washing lines (pit lines) through Automatic Coach Washing Plants. Other than cleaning the exterior of train coaches more effectively and efficiently, these Automatic Coach Washing Plants also reduce the direct requirement of water by avoiding wastage. Besides, these also come with water recycling facilities thereby further reducing water requirements.

According to the ministry, without Automatic Coach Washing Plants, 1500 litres water per coach is consumed. While 300 litres water per coach is consumed with Automatic Coach Washing Plants. With Automatic Coach Washing Plant, there has been 96 per cent reduction in water consumption. The estimated annual saving of water is 1.28 crore kilolitres, the Railway Ministry has said. Other than installing Automatic Coach Washing Plants at major coaching depots, the national transporter is taking various other eco-friendly steps to conserve water.