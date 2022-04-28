Watch Video: How Indian Railways is conserving energy by installing Automatic Light Control System at stations

Over the last few years, Indian Railways has been implementing various measures to conserve energy. In this regard, the West Central Railway zone has installed Automatic Light Control System at 20 railway stations. These 20 stations include Jabalpur, Kota, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Bhopal, Katni, Damoh, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Satna, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, etc. The Automatic Light Control System has been installed by the zonal railway in which all the lights will be turned on when the train arrives at the platform and 70 per cent of the lights will be turned off when the train leaves. According to the Railway Ministry, this initiative will help in environmental protection. Watch the video below, shared by the Railway Ministry, on how the West Central Railway zone is conserving energy through the Automatic Light Control System:
Last year, the Railway Ministry announced the steps taken by the national transporter for energy conservation. Some of these steps are as follows:
- Introduction of IGBT based 3-phase propulsion system with regenerative braking in EMU trains, MEMU, Kolkata Metro rakes and Electric Train Sets
- Indian Railways’ Production Units have switched over to the production of energy efficient three-phase electric locomotives with regenerative features
- Provision of LED lighting in Railway installations including stations, coaches, Residential quarters, service buildings, EMUs/MEMUs
- Introduction of HOG system in trains to reduce consumption of diesel fuel in power cars
- Monitoring of energy consumption on electric locos through microprocessor based energy meters provided in all the electric locos and benchmarking is done based on consumption of average energy
- Utilization of 5 per cent bio-diesel in traction fuel-blending of bio-diesel with High Speed Diesel to the extent of 5 per cent to save HSD
- 20 per cent CNG substitution in DEMUs-CNG usage emits less Greenhouse Gases than liquid fuels
- Emphasis given on the utilization of 5 star rated electrical equipment