Watch Video: How Indian Railways is conserving energy by installing Automatic Light Control System at stations

Over the last few years, Indian Railways has been implementing various measures to conserve energy. In this regard, the West Central Railway zone has installed Automatic Light Control System at 20 railway stations. These 20 stations include Jabalpur, Kota, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Bhopal, Katni, Damoh, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Satna, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, etc. The Automatic Light Control System has been installed by the zonal railway in which all the lights will be turned on when the train arrives at the platform and 70 per cent of the lights will be turned off when the train leaves. According to the Railway Ministry, this initiative will help in environmental protection. Watch the video below, shared by the Railway Ministry, on how the West Central Railway zone is conserving energy through the Automatic Light Control System:

ऊर्जा संरक्षण की दिशा में भारतीय रेल की अनूठी पहल!



पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे द्वारा 20 स्टेशनों पर ऑटोमेटिक लाइट कंट्रोल सिस्टम लगाया गया है, जिससे ट्रेन के आने पर सभी लाइट्स ऑन हो जाएंगी और ट्रेन के जाने पर 70% लाइट्स बंद हो जाएंगी। यह पहल पर्यावरण संरक्षण में भी मददगार होगी। pic.twitter.com/21nNeuhy5k — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 27, 2022

Last year, the Railway Ministry announced the steps taken by the national transporter for energy conservation. Some of these steps are as follows: