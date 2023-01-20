Watch: Train ride from Banihal to Budgam of Jammu and Kashmir gives glimpse of snowy landscape

Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed fresh snowfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast wet weather in the valley due to the western disturbances from January 19 to 25, 2023. The valley is also likely to remain cloudy for the next three days, with chances of light rain or snow over isolated to scattered places, mainly over higher reaches.

Despite this, the tourists have thronged the valley. The railway network in Jammu and kashmir is the highest altitude network in India. In this context, the passengers travelling from Banihal to Budgam are enjoying the snow-covered landscape after crossing the country’s longest rail tunnel.

Also Read: Kosi Rail Mahasetu: How it boosts connectivity, how it is historically significant – All you need to know

In a 16 second video posted on micro-blogging site, the Northern Railway said, “A Ride to Remember..Banihal – Budgam DEMU enters snow-covered Landscape after exiting India’s Longest Pir Panjal Rail Tunnel.”

A total of 7 trains ply between Banihal and Budgam.

List of stations –

A total of 10 stations lie between Banihal and Budgam.

Hillar Shahabad Halt

Quazigund

Sadura

Anantnag

Bijbiara

Panjgam

Awantipura

Kakapora

Pampore

Srinagar

About Pir Panjal Rail Tunnel

Pir Panjal Rail Tunnel is the longest rail tunnel in the country. The 11-km long rail tunnel is a part of the 345 km Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line. The tunnel connects Kashmir’s Qazigund to Jammu’s Banihal. The tunnel was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on June 26, 2013.

Also Read: USBRL rail project connecting Kashmir to rest of India completed 90 per cent, says Ministry of Railways

The Government of India (GoI) is making efforts to establish rail connectivity to the valley for which several railway projects have been initiated which are now under execution in different stages. The execution of the projects in the region is also a challenging task for the Indian Railways because of its topography and other geographical factors.

Meanwhile, the nation’s longest Escape tunnel T-49 between Sumber and KJhari stations on the Katra-Banihal section was executed last year. The length of the tunnel is 12.895km. The Escape Tunnel passes through the Ramban formation of the Young Himalayas and besides this, various distributaries of Chenab River like Khoda, Hingni, Kundan nallah etc.