Watch: Train journeys with visual treat! Indian Railways completes 180 kmph speed trial of new Vistadome coach

Indian Railways successfully completed a speed trial for 180 km per hour of a new design Vistadome tourist coach.

Vistadome coaches: Soon, tourists will get a breathtaking experience with new Vistadome tourist coaches. Recently, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways successfully completed a speed trial for 180 km per hour of a new design Vistadome tourist coach. According to the details shared by the Railway Ministry, these Vistadome coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers, as well as give a further boost to tourism. Indian Railways’ new design Vistadome tourist coach has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The Vistadome coaches are European-style coaches, which offer a panoramic view to railway passengers while improving the comfort of travel.

For a memorable viewing experience, the Vistadome coaches operating on the Indian Railways network, have been provided with large windows on the sides as well as with glass panels on the roof of the trains. On the Indian Railways network, the Vistadome coaches are being operated on select routes including the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, between Dadar in Mumbai and Madgoan in Araku Valley as well as in the Kashmir Valley.

Ending the Year on a Great Note: Indian Railways’ ???? successfully completed 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers ????️ & give further boost to tourism ???? pic.twitter.com/3JxeVbQClg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 29, 2020

A few days ago, the national transporter announced the production of the first coach shell by Indian Railways’ Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, located at Latur, Maharashtra. According to the Railway Ministry, this coach factory is going to contribute to the region’s overall development by heralding a modern industrial ecosystem. The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, which was commissioned nearly two years ago, has been designed with an initial capacity of producing as many as 250 MEMU / LHB / EMU trainset type advanced coaches per year. However, the coach factory’s capacity can be enhanced as in the layout plan, sufficient vacant space has been marked. The project cost amounts to Rs 500 crore in addition to the land cost of Rs 120 crore, the ministry stated.