Watch out Mumbai local passengers! 66 mobile phones stolen on an average every day on suburban network

In 2019, the highest number of mobile phone thefts reportedly took place in the jurisdiction of Thane, Kurla and Borivali GRP police stations. (PTI)

Watch out when travelling on Indian Railways’ Mumbai local! Recently, data released by the Government Railway Police has revealed that last year, at least 66 mobile phones got stolen every day on Mumbai’s suburban rail network. According to a PTI report, the city’s suburban railway network is spread over 350 kilometres, from Churchgate to Dahanu on the Western line, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Khopoli and Kasara on the Central line, and CSMT to Panvel on the Harbour line. Every day, around 80 lakh commuters take local or suburban trains. This is apart from lakhs of outstation train passengers, the report said.

According to the data released by the Government Railway Police (GRP), a total of 24,010 phone theft cases were registered at 17 GRP police stations last year. This means, 66 phones were stolen from trains every day on an average. Also, the GRP stats confirmed that as many as 32,476 similar cases were registered in the year 2018, which shows that on an average, 88 of such cases occurred every day. The data also revealed that the value of the mobile phones that were stolen in the year 2019 is Rs 2.99 crore, while those stolen in the year 2018 were valued at Rs 3.09 crore.

As per the data, in 2019, the highest number of mobile phone thefts reportedly took place in the jurisdiction of Thane, Kurla and Borivali GRP police stations. According to the report, at least 2,500 cases of mobile phone thefts were filed at these police stations, with the jurisdiction of Kurla topping the list with as many as 3,306 phone theft cases. The recovery rate of stolen phones is less than 10 per cent, with only 2,319 number of phones found in the year 2019 and 2,517 phones in the year 2018, according to GRP officials. Overall, in 2019, as many as 5,724 persons, including 234 minors, were arrested for mobile thefts.