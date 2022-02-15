The contract for “Content o­n Demand” inside 165 suburban EMU rakes will fetch an amount of Rs 8.17 crore for the national transporter in five years’ tenure.

Now, Mumbaikars can enjoy seamless access to digital services throughout their Indian Railways suburban train journey, even when their mobile network is irregular or unavailable. The Central Railway zone and Margo Network Private Limited have joined hands in providing passengers free infotainment service in local trains. As a part of Central Railways’ non-fare revenue, Margo Network through its Sugar Box App will provide this facility to the suburban train commuters. On 11 February 2022, the futuristic vision to bring alive better customer experience through the adoption of new and emerging technologies thus enabling a digital experience for passengers in as many as 10 suburban rakes in the first phase was enabled, according to Central Railways.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Central Railways General Manager, said that Non Fare Revenue of the Central Railway zone for the period April to January 2021-22 is Rs 22.57 crore which is 295 per cent more than that of the last year’s corresponding period and is placed first among all zonal railways. According to him, the contract for “Content o­n Demand” inside 165 suburban EMU rakes will fetch an amount of Rs 8.17 crore for the national transporter in five years’ tenure. The GM further said that now the commuters of Mumbai Division of the Central Railway zone will be able to avail an infotainment experience through this Content o­n Demand Service.

For availing this digital service, commuters will have to download Licensee’s Sugar Box App. Interestingly, no internet will be required for accessing the content. Besides, suburban train passengers do not have to pay any charge for the consumption of data. With this facility, commuters of local trains can now enjoy seamless access to digital services throughout their suburban train journey as well as get continuous access to entertainment, information, education, shopping, upskilling services, payment platforms & more, that too without internet.