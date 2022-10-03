WATCH: Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw drives JCB, lays foundation stone of coach maintenance facility in Jalna

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone of the pit line and coach maintenance facilities in Jalna district of Aurangabad Division, Maharashtra, on Monday. The minister himself drove the JCB and laid the foundation. He has shared the video of the same on his official Twitter handle.

“Laid the foundation stone of pit line & coach maintenance facility in Jalna,” he tweeted.

The 51 seconds video clip shows the minister wearing the helmet, climbing on the JCB, and digging the ground with the help of the machine. The footage has garnered 11K plus views and nearly 1,500 likes within 1 hour of upload.

Reportedly, Indian Railways has proposed the construction of a new CAMTECH design pit line in Aurangabad. It is part of modernising coaching facilities. The estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs 30 crores. Separately, in Jalna, a coach maintenance factory will be constructed. The cost will be around Rs 92 crores.

Factories will be part of the South Central Railway (SCR). It is one of the 18 zones of Indian Railways, and the jurisdiction of the zone is spread over the states of Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. At Mettuguda and Lallaguda, the zone has mechanical workshops.

Under its administration, it has three divisions which include Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Nanded. Re-organized in the year 2019, the divisions of Guntur, Vijayawada, and Guntakal were separated to form South Coast Railway zone. Its current headquarter is in Secunderabad railway station.

What is a pit line?

A pit line is a facility to carry out inspections. It also does routine maintenance work of carriage parts of the railway. It is also used for all types of cleaning to make coaches ready for the next trip.