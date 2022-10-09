WATCH | LHB coaches are being installed in trains by Indian Railways; Here’s how it will make YOUR travel more safe and comfortable

Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are being installed in trains by Indian Railways (IR) at a rapid pace, informed the Ministry of Railways, on Sunday. Equipped with state-of-the-art features like disc brakes, hydraulic suspension system, center buffer coupling system, and side suspension, these coaches are making the journey of passengers more comfortable and safe, said the ministry.

Where are these modern coaches being manufactured in India?

These coaches are being manufactured at Rail Coach Factory (RCF-Kapurthala), Integral Coach Factory (ICF-Chennai), and Modern Coach Factory (MCF-Rai Bareli). Till August 2022, 31,519 LHB coaches were manufactured (RCF-9,923 coaches, ICF 12,602 coaches, and MCF 8,994 coaches). During COVID-19 too, these factories worked in full swing and manufactured a record 6,291 coaches (2021-2022).

Benefits of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches

a) LHB coaches are made of stainless steel. Hence, they are lighter than Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches. The coach is designed for an operating speed of up to 160 km/h and could go up to 200 km/h.

b) It has disc brakes. In other words, its brakes are more effective. The train can stop more quickly.

c) Due to hydraulic suspension, and side suspension, passengers feel fewer jerks. In simple words, more comfortable journey.

d) LHB coaches have a center buffer coupling system that improves the safety of passengers in case of an accident.

Boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat mission

Due to the manufacturing in India itself, these coaches are giving a push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission (self-reliant India). Atmanirbhar Bharat is a phrase that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government used and popularised in relation to economic development schemes of India. The phrase is an umbrella concept for the Modi government’s plans for the country to play a bigger role in the global economy. The central government wants India to become more efficient, competitive, and resilient.

ALSO READ Train to Sikkim! Work on Indian Railways’ Sivok-Rangpo rail line project in full swing, to boost tourism and development