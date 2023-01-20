Watch: Glimpse of India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge Anji Khad bridge

In a landmark development, the construction work of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anji Khad bridge is nearing its completion. Indian Railways is working rapidly to complete the construction work of the nation’s first cable-stayed rail bridge. Nearly 77 percent of the work and 318 meter deck have been completed. The Anji Khad bridge, situated over Anji river, connects Katra in Jammu to Reasi.

The engineering marvel – the Anji Khad bridge is a part of the Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. This national rail project will boost the connectivity, tourism, employment opportunities in the beautiful valley of Kashmir. A part of this project has been assigned to the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. for execution.

The project will be a game changer for the Union Territory. Posting a video on social media on Friday, the Ministry of Railways said, “a marvel nearing completion, have a look….”.

The total length of the main bridge is 473.25 meter (1*290.00m + 1*80.00m + 1* 75.00m+1* 28.25m). The bridge is supported by 96 cables. Once the project gets completed, the Anji Khad bridge will be higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Chenab rail bridge

The Chenab rail bridge is the world’s highest rail bridge being 359 meters above the river bed level. It is situated over Chenab river in the Kouri area of Reasi district. The construction of the iconic Arch Bridge involved fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 10 Lakh Cum Earthwork, 66,000 Cum Concrete and 26 km motorable roads.

The most advanced technologies are being used for the planning and construction of the railway projects of Kashmir valley. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working to establish rail connectivity remotely in the valley. The execution of the projects in the region is also a challenging task for the Indian Railways because of its topography and other geographical factors.