Watch! Get fresh, ready-to-eat pizza from IRCTC’s new vending machine at Mumbai Central station

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 3:39 PM

The commuters of the Western Railway zone don’t need to worry about hunger while travelling as the Mumbai Central station has become the first where IRCTC’s automatic pizza vending machine has been installed, as part of catering modernisation.

lAs part of the catering modernisation step, the IRCTC has set up the automatic machine which will dish out ready-to-eat, fresh and hot pizzas

IRCTC’s pizza vending machine at Mumbai Central station: Here’s a big treat for Indian Railways passengers! The commuters of the Western Railway zone don’t need to worry about feeling hungry while travelling as the Mumbai Central station has become the first where IRCTC’s automatic pizza vending machine has been installed. As part of the catering modernisation step, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the catering arm of Indian Railways has set up the automatic machine which will dish out ready-to-eat, fresh and hot pizzas in a mechanised way for the passengers visiting the station.

The IRCTC automatic vending machine works in such a way that it has created a zero manual intervention system. Passengers only need to select their choice of pizza by inserting a coin. The vending machine uses fresh dough, vegetables, sauces and toppings and serves hot oven-baked pizzas. The entire process of making a pizza and getting it ready to be delivered at the delivery section of the machine takes only a couple of minutes. Watch this video, which shows a detailed step-by-step guide on how to use the pizza vending machine:

According to an earlier report, IRCTC has collaborated with Bueno Insta Pizza Pvt Ltd (YESS PIZZA) and Owl Tech Pvt Ltd (FRSHLY) for serving food from automatic vending courts with minimal manual intervention. Apart from the other vending machines which give fast food items like popcorn, ice cream, french fries etc, the pizza vending machine is expected to attract the maximum crowd. At the pizza-making machine, customers can choose toppings of their choice and view the entire process, right from the mixing of the dough till the disbursement of pizzas within a time period of around five minutes. The 10.5 inches pizzas will cost a reasonable amount Rs 150-300, per order.

This project of installation of automatic vending machines at railway stations is IRCTC’s new initiative under clause 21 of the catering policy 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Watch! Get fresh, ready-to-eat pizza from IRCTC’s new vending machine at Mumbai Central station
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition