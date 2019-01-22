Watch! Get fresh, ready-to-eat pizza from IRCTC’s new vending machine at Mumbai Central station

As part of the catering modernisation step, the IRCTC has set up the automatic machine which will dish out ready-to-eat, fresh and hot pizzas

IRCTC’s pizza vending machine at Mumbai Central station: Here’s a big treat for Indian Railways passengers! The commuters of the Western Railway zone don’t need to worry about feeling hungry while travelling as the Mumbai Central station has become the first where IRCTC’s automatic pizza vending machine has been installed. As part of the catering modernisation step, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the catering arm of Indian Railways has set up the automatic machine which will dish out ready-to-eat, fresh and hot pizzas in a mechanised way for the passengers visiting the station.

The IRCTC automatic vending machine works in such a way that it has created a zero manual intervention system. Passengers only need to select their choice of pizza by inserting a coin. The vending machine uses fresh dough, vegetables, sauces and toppings and serves hot oven-baked pizzas. The entire process of making a pizza and getting it ready to be delivered at the delivery section of the machine takes only a couple of minutes. Watch this video, which shows a detailed step-by-step guide on how to use the pizza vending machine:

As a part of catering modernisation step, IRCTC has installed an automatic Pizza Vending Machine at Mumbai Central Railway Station. This machine will dish out hot pizzas in “mechanised” way for commuters visiting the station. pic.twitter.com/IGSaRDFD9I — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 11, 2019

According to an earlier report, IRCTC has collaborated with Bueno Insta Pizza Pvt Ltd (YESS PIZZA) and Owl Tech Pvt Ltd (FRSHLY) for serving food from automatic vending courts with minimal manual intervention. Apart from the other vending machines which give fast food items like popcorn, ice cream, french fries etc, the pizza vending machine is expected to attract the maximum crowd. At the pizza-making machine, customers can choose toppings of their choice and view the entire process, right from the mixing of the dough till the disbursement of pizzas within a time period of around five minutes. The 10.5 inches pizzas will cost a reasonable amount Rs 150-300, per order.

This project of installation of automatic vending machines at railway stations is IRCTC’s new initiative under clause 21 of the catering policy 2017.