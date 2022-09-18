Watch: Captivating view of train traversing over vintage ‘13 arch bridge’ on Sengottai-Punalur section of Southern Railway

Indian Railways has shared a mesmerising drone video showing a train passing from vintage ‘13 arch bridge’. The 17 seconds long video clip shows the beauty of Southern Railway.

“Ecstatic! Captivating view of train traversing over the vintage ‘13 arch bridge’(Pathimoonu Kannara Palam) on Sengottai-Punalur section of Southern Railway,” Ministry of Railways tweeted on Sunday from its official Twitter handle.

Within a few hours, the footage garnered over 13K views. The clip also has over 1000 likes.

On the Kollam-Sengottai railway line in India, the Pathimoonnu Kannara Bridge (also called the “13 Arch Bridge”) is a historic British-era structure. The bridge is situated at Kazhuthurutty in the Kollam district of Kerala. It is a part of one of India’s oldest mountain rail lines.

In 1904, it was constructed by the British to transport goods from Kollam to Madras. It has 13 arches. The bridge was constructed with just limestone, rocks, and jaggery.

The bridge is supported by thirteen granite pillars that are about 100 feet tall. It connects two hillocks and is sandwiched by the River Kazhuthurutti on one side and the Kollam Thirumangalam National Highway (NH 744) on the other.

The Southern Railway is headquartered in Chennai. It is one of the 18 zones of Indian Railways in the country. Created in independent India (on 14 April 1951), it is the earliest of the 18 zones of the Indian Railways.

It was created by merging three state railways, namely, the Madras and Southern Mahratta Railway, the South Indian Railway Company, and the Mysore State Railway.

ALSO READ WATCH-Enhanced travel experience for train passengers; Indian Railways equips 65,000 coaches with LED lights

Ecstatic!



Captivating view of train traversing over the vintage ‘13 arch bridge’(Pathimoonu Kannara Palam) on Sengottai-Punalur section of Southern Railway. pic.twitter.com/mnFLVw175e — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 18, 2022

About Indian Railways

Under the ownership of the Ministry of Railways, the Government of India (GOI), Indian Railways (IR) is a statutory body. It operates India’s national railway system. As of 31 March (2022), with a total route length of 67,956 km, it is the fourth largest national railway system in the globe by size.

In FY20, Indian Railways carried 808.6 crores (8.086 billion) passengers. Everyday, it runs 13,169 passenger trains, on both long-distance and suburban routes, covering 7,325 stations across India.