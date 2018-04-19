Want to win Rs 10,000? New scheme by IRCTC gives this chance; what Indian Railways passengers need to do

Five computerized randomly picked lucky PNRs will be selected by IRCTC for the cash prize award.

Want to win Rs 10,000? Indian Railways and IRCTC are giving you a chance! In order to promote Aadhaar card usage among people, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has introduced a lucky draw scheme for railway users and passengers. Under this scheme, for booking railway tickets, users/passengers have to pre-verify themselves by linking their Aadhaar number with their registered IRCTC user ID. After linking Aadhaar with IRCTC user ID, the users/passengers will be eligible for the lucky draw scheme, whose journey commences in the calendar month of that lucky draw scheme. In the second week of the next month, 5 lucky winners will be selected through a computerized random lucky draw process and prize money of Rs 10,000 would be awarded to each lucky winner in addition to the cash back of full train fare. However, the scheme has been launched for 6 months, starting from December 1, 2017. The first lucky draw was drawn in first week of January 2018. Following are some Terms and Conditions for the lucky draw scheme:

Only those IRCTC registered users/passengers will be eligible for the scheme who have verified themselves with Aadhaar KYC, booked at least one PNR and whose journey commences in the calendar month of that scheme.

After booking of the e-ticket in the calendar month of that lucky draw scheme, the Aadhaar verified user/passenger will have to travel or commence his/her journey.

Only those Aadhaar verified users/passengers who have booked PNRs will be eligible for the scheme, wherein profile name of user/passenger is matching with one of the names on the booked PNR.

According to IRCTC, cancelled and TDR filed PNRs for non-travellers will not be eligible for the scheme.

If more than one PNR of same user/passenger gets selected then in that case only one PNR of the user will be considered for the draw. This means that only one cash prize award will be given to one user/passenger.

After complete verification by IRCTC, the lucky winners will be given the cash prize money of Rs 10,000 each along with refund of full train fare of the selected ticket (PNR).

Five computerized randomly picked lucky PNRs will be selected by IRCTC for the cash prize award.

After verification of details such as contact number, email ID, user ID etc., the names of the winners will be displayed on the official website of IRCTC in the First week of the following month.

IRCTC will also inform the lucky winners by sending a message on their mobile number and email ID.

With effect from December 1, 2017, the lucky draw scheme is for six months only.

IRCTC holds the right to disqualify any user/passenger from the benefits of the lucky draw scheme without assigning any reason to it.

Additionally, IRCTC also holds the right to discontinue the offer without any prior intimation.

With due notice, IRCTC may modify the terms and conditions of the lucky draw scheme.

However, IRCTC and CRIS employees are not eligible for this offer.