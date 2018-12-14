Waitlisted and RAC ticket holders cheer! This new device by Indian Railways to give you confirmed berths

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 10:38 PM

Indian Railways passengers, especially waitlisted and RAC ticket holders, have reason to be happy - thanks to a new tablet device that is being given to TTEs across the national transporter's network.

Indian Railways to use HHT to confirm ticket real time in running trainsThe new tablet devices will help TTEs update Indian Railways about the real-time occupancy status of a running train, hence increasing chances of waitlisted, RAC tickets getting confirmed.

Indian Railways passengers, especially waitlisted and RAC ticket holders, have reason to be happy – thanks to a new tablet device that is being given to TTEs across the national transporter’s network. Called the Hand-Held Terminals (HHTs), the new tablet devices will help TTEs update Indian Railways about the real-time occupancy status of a running train, hence increasing chances of waitlisted, RAC tickets getting confirmed. To begin with, the plan is to introduce these hand-held devices in all Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains. “We are going to distribute around 550 HHTs across the Indian Railways network and based on the response, the service will be extended to all trains with reserved coaches,” a Railway Ministry official told Financial Express Online.

HHT will help allot vacant berths to RAC and waitlisted passengers and be used to to send updated information about the occupancy of seats/berths back to the server. The idea is simple – once a train leaves its originating destination, the TTE will check tickets and in case a reserved berth or seat is found to be vacant, he will update the status on his HHT device. This HHT device will relay real-time information to the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) through GPRS and the vacant berth will be allotted to waitlisted passengers on subsequent stations. This would help Indian Railways better utilise its capacity in case a passenger fails to board the train or cancel his/her ticket before the preparation of the chart.

Some salient features of the HHT device are:

  • HHT downloads source charts and current booking list through GPRS
  • It also downloads charts of remote locations on train through GPRS
  • Downloads list of after-charting cancelled passengers at every hour from departure time
  • HTT has provision to mark attendance of passengers in any coach
  • Allows for status upgrade – Class upgrade/downgrade and alternate berth allotment

The new device will also replace paper charts with e-charts and enable computerisation of on-board passenger interface operations. The Railway Ministry official told Financial Express Online that in future the HHT devices will have the provision of Excess Fare Ticket (EFT) and Point of Sale (POS)/digital means of collection of fare as well.

