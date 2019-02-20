Wait for your Indian Railways train in luxury! ‘Unique’ AC lounge opened on station platform; beautiful pics

At present, development work is being carried out on two prominent railway stations – Habibganj station and Gandhi Nagar station

Now, wait on Indian Railways platforms in air-conditioned luxury! With Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry taking multiple steps to provide improved facilities to railway passengers, the Waltair division of Indian Railways has taken a noteworthy step. From now on, railway passengers who are travelling to or via Waltair railway division, located in East Coast Railway zone will be able to wait and rest at a lounge, which has been recently opened on the station platform. The newly inaugurated unique passenger lounge is fully air-conditioned. Also, passengers waiting at the lounge will be able to watch television and enjoy refreshing beverages at a cost of only Rs 50.

Over the last few months, many railway stations across the country have been renovated as well as beautified under Railway Ministry’s station redevelopment and beautification programme. The aim of the ministry is to provide passenger-friendly amenities and facilities so that passengers can have a better rail experience. Some of the stations on Indian Railways’ network, which have undergone massive transformation recently are Jaipur Junction, Mathura Junction, Haridwar junction, New Delhi railway station etc. They have been given a complete makeover with upgradations such as installation of LED lights, setting up of new lounges, benches, beautification of station buildings, upgradation of infrastructure etc.

At present, development work is being carried out on two prominent railway stations – Habibganj station and Gandhi Nagar station. These two stations will soon become the first two world-class stations of Indian Railways, provided with many state-of-the-art airport-like features. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is likely to invest a whopping amount of Rs 7,500 crore for the redevelopment of 50 railway stations across India in 2019. A special purpose vehicle, IRSDC, of the government has been tasked with both developing new as well as redeveloping existing railway stations.