Wait for new Vande Bharat Express gets longer! Why the 2nd engine-less train set will not run anytime soon

Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways passengers, eagerly waiting for the second rake of Train 18 or Vande Bharat Express to begin services will have to wait longer. The second rake of the engine-less train, which was slated for March-end roll out, will now by ready only by April. Not only that, the wait for the second Vande Bharat Express to begin has just got longer with the Election Code of Conduct coming into place. Lok Sabha elections, which will begin from April 11, will end on May 19, with results coming out on may 23. Any new Indian Railways train service can only begin after that.

According to the Railway Board’s manufacturing plan, there is no proposal for rolling out any new sets of Vande Bharat Express trains in the month of April. Instead, the next set of trains are now scheduled in the month of June. Hence, it is expected that the next Vande Bharat Express trains will now run in the months of June and July, according to a Dainik Jagran report.

According to the report, the new routes which have been proposed for Vande Bharat Express include Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Bhopal besides Chennai-Mangalore and Hyderabad-Mangalore routes. According to an official of the Railway Board, the journeys on the new routes will not be as long as the Delhi-Varanasi route, the total distance of which is more than 700 kilometers. Instead, the new journeys will now be for distances less than 500 kms. The reason for this is that passengers generally do not like to travel for more than six hours in a chair car. For the Delhi-Varanasi journey in Vande Bharat Express, passengers have to sit for eight hours.

Earlier it was reported that some miscreants had pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express during its trial run. This was the second such incident. The first mishap took place in the month of December when the window glass of a coach had been severely damaged. Financial Express Online had earlier reported that the new Vande Bharat Express trains will have windows with shatter-proof glass or frames in which the glass would be protected from stones.

Vande Bharat Express is India’s fastest train at 180 kmph and the self-propelled train has several modern passenger comforts such as automatic doors with sliding footsteps, European-style seats, branded 5-star hotel food, aircrfat-like lighting and toilets etc.