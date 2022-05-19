WAG 12B are revolutionising freight movement in Indian Railways! Check features of this 12000 HP locomotive

WAG 12B Locomotive: Indian Railways WAG 12B locomotive is playing a major role in revolutionizing freight movement in the country. With a power output of 12000 Horsepower, the WAG 12B loco is one of the most powerful freight locomotives in the world. According to the Railway Ministry, the induction of WAG 12B in the Indian Railways network has given a major boost to freight transportation capability. Interestingly, India has become the sixth country in the world to join the club of countries producing high horsepower locomotives indigenously. In India, the manufacturing unit of WAG 12B locomotives is located in Madhepura in the state of Bihar. The maximum speed of WAG 12B is 120 km per hour.

WAG 12B: Revolutionising Freight Movement



With a power output of 12000 Horsepower, WAG 12B is one of the most powerful freight locomotives in the world.

Their induction in Indian Railways has given major boost to IR's freight transportation capability.#KnowYourLocomotives pic.twitter.com/zts17kZSj8 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 18, 2022

These WAG 12B locomotives are state of the art IGBT based, 3 phase drive as well as 12000 horsepower electric locos, which helps to decongest the saturated rail tracks by improving the average speed along with the loading capacity of Indian Railways freight trains. These electric locomotives have twin Bo-Bo design with 22.5 tonnes axle load and are upgradable to 25 tonnes. These locos help to decongest the tracks that are saturated by allowing safer, faster and heavier freight train services to move across the country. Earlier, the national transporter had said that these electric locos have traversed across all rail divisions and are performing well.

These electric locos, according to the national transporter, are proving to be a game changer for the further movement of coal trains for the Indian Railways’ DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor). These locomotives can be tracked through Global Positioning System (GPS) for its strategic use through embedded software as well as antennae being lifted through the servers on the ground through a microwave link. Last year, it was reported that the national transporter had entered into a procurement cum maintenance agreement with Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited (MELPL).