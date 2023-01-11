Vivek Express: India’s longest train to operate four days a week! Details inside

In order to facilitate passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railways‘ has decided to increase the frequency of the country’s longest train connecting north-eastern India with southern part – Vivek Express is set to increase from existing bi-weekly to four days a week from May, 2023. The train runs between Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through nine states. The train covers the entire journey in 74 hours and 35 minutes.

Also Read: Karnataka’s Hosapete railway station gets facelift, new VIP lounge, food court built – Check pictures here

The first service of Vivek Express was started on November 19, 2011, is currently the longest train route in the country by both distance and time. The train has 59 stoppage points across its journey. In a statement, the Railways’ said, “existing timings and stoppages of the train will remain unchanged.”

Presently, the train number 15906 Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari Vivek Express, runs on Saturday and Sunday, will run on every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from May 07, 2023, while train number 15905 Kanyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express, which is now running on Thursday and Sunday, will run on every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Monday from May 11, 2023.

Also Read: IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav train to begin journey for ’05 Jyotirlinga Yatra’ – Know fare, steps to book and other details

During its journey towards Kanyakumari, Vivek Express departed from Dibrugarh at 19:25 hours and reached the destination at 22:00 hours on the fourth day. While, in return, the train departs from Kanyakumari at 17:20 hours and reaches Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours on the fourth day of the journey.

The train has 22 coaches – 1 AC Two tier, 4 AC Three tier, 11 Sleeper class, 3 General seating, 1 Pantry car, and 2 Power cum luggage rakes.

The passenger travelling from Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari in AC Two tier, will need to pay Rs 4,450 per head while, for passengers travelling in AC Three tier and Sleeper class need to pay Rs 3,015 and Rs 1,185 respectively.