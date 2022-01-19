Vistadome coaches big success for Indian Railways! Central Railway sees occupancy of over 20,000 passengers

The Central Railway zone recently announced that it has registered an occupancy of 20,407 passengers on vistadome coaches, registering revenue of Rs 2.38 crore between the months of October and December 2021.

Vistadome coaches- a big success for Indian Railways! The vistadome coaches over the Central Railway network have received an overwhelming response from passengers. These coaches, equipped with glass tops and wide window panes, allowing passengers to enjoy breath-taking views of the valleys, waterfalls and rivers along the Mumbai-Goa railway route as well as spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune railway route. The Central Railway zone recently announced that it has registered an occupancy of 20,407 passengers on vistadome coaches, registering revenue of Rs 2.38 crore between the months of October and December 2021.

According to Central Railways, the CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)-Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express train is the foremost with an occupancy of 100 per cent i.e. a total of 7,754 passengers, registering revenue of Rs 1.40 crore. With an occupancy of 90.43 per cent i.e. 7,185 passengers, the CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Express train is close behind, registering revenue of Rs 50.96 lakh. This train is followed by the Deccan Queen with an occupancy of 5,468 passengers and a revenue of Rs 46.30 lakhs. The Deccan Queen train service is more popular in the up direction i.e from Pune to Mumbai with a passenger occupancy of 94.28 per cent.

At first, vistadome coaches were introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express train in the year 2018. Their immense popularity led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express train with effect from 26 June 2021. Due to its huge demand, the second Vistadome coach was attached to Deccan Queen o­n Mumbai -Pune route from 15 August 2021.

Apart from having a glass rooftop, the unique Vistadome coaches, has various other extra-ordinary features such as wide window panes, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, Wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, LED lights, GPS based info system, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Multiple Television Screen, Toilets with ceramic tile flooring, the viewing gallery, etc.