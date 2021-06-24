Vistadome coach to be restored in Indian Railways Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express! Enjoy scenic ride from this date

For the first time, the train will run with a Vistadome coach on this route.

Now Indian Railways passengers can enjoy the scenic views of the Western Ghats on the Mumbai-Pune route. The national transporter is all set to restore Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train service from 26 June 2021. For the first time, the train will run with a Vistadome coach on this route. Currently, the Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Special train is running with the Vistadome coach. Now, passengers travelling on the Mumbai-Pune route can experience being with nature while passing near Matheran hill (Near Neral), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas Valley, areas of Lonavala, Khandala, etc., and the waterfalls, tunnels on the section of South East Ghat.

According to Central Railways, some of the key features of Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train with vistadome coach are wide window panes, rotatable seats, glass roof top and pushback chairs, etc. With effect from June 26, Train Number 01007 Deccan Express special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 7.00 AM daily and arrive Pune at 11.05 AM the same day. While Train Number 01008 Deccan Express special will leave Pune at 3.15 PM daily from June 26 and arrive CSMT at 7.05 PM same day.

En route, the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special will halt Thane, Dadar, Kalyan, Neral (for Train Number 01007 only), Lonavala, Khadki, Talegaon, and Shivaji Nagar railway stations. The train has three AC Chair Car coaches, one Vistadome coach, 10 Second Class Seating coaches as well as one 2nd class seating cum guard’s brake van. Bookings for Train Number 01007/01008 will open on 24 June 2021 on normal charges at all PRS centers and on the IRCTC official website irctc.co.in. According to Central Railways, only those with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special, adhering all COVID-19 norms, SOPs, during boarding, travelling and at the destination.