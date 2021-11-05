Visiting the Statue of Unity? Experience India’s rich cultural history at Indian Railways’ Art Gallery at Kevadiya

Western Railways has awarded first of its kind contract in the history of Indian Railways for the development of an Art Gallery with Souvenir shop at Gujarat's Kevadiya railway station under (PPP) initiative.

Indian Railways to open Art Gallery in Gujarat! Now, tourists from India and all over the globe visiting the world’s tallest statue- the “Statue of Unity” in Gujarat can experience the rich cultural history of the state at the Kevadiya railway station itself. Adding another tourist attraction near the “Statue of Unity”, the Western Railway zone’s Vadodara Division has awarded first of its kind contract in the history of Indian Railways for the development of an Art Gallery with Souvenir shop at Gujarat’s Kevadiya railway station under public – private partnership (PPP) initiative, according to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry.

Drawing on the benefits of public – private partnership model, the upcoming Art Gallery will showcase various forms of Art and Craft of Gujarat as well as India. The Art Gallery in Kevadiya railway station will be developed and operated by private operator with earnings to Indian Railways of 24.7 lakh and potential revenue of Rs 2.83 crore. According to the Railway Ministry, this concept will enrich the experience of people visiting Kevadiya, and also on the social front, this unique concept will offer jobs to the local tribal people of the district of Narmada by providing them an opportunity to promote their tribal art.

The upcoming Art Gallery will be fully air-conditioned. It will boast decorative ceilings and walls with Mud Art of Kutch, Gujarati Bandhani, Akik Stones Light Lamps, Warli Art, etc. The gallery will conduct Art & Craft workshops, cultural awareness talks. In Taaza Craft of the month, a particular artist’s craft will be shown for a month. At the Art Gallery, there will be CCTV cameras, Entry / Exit RFID scanners, security personnel.

The world’s tallest- Statue of Unity was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on 31 October 2018. It was dedicated to the nation on India’s first Union Home Minister as well as Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 143rd Birth Anniversary.