Visit the shrine of Vaishno Devi with IRCTC tour package; check here for train fare, schedule & other details

IRCTC Mata Vaishnodevi tour package: Now visit the shrine of Vaishno Devi, one of the holiest Hindu temples with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) Mata Vaishnodevi package. The tour package includes journey between New Delhi and Vaishno Devi and covers Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine, which is located at an altitude of 5200 ft., a distance of around 12 kms from Katra. For the tour journey, train number 12425 Rajdhani Express train, which has 36 Berths in 3AC, departs from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) at 8:00 PM (Sunday to Thursday). The duration of the tour package is of 3 Nights/4 Days.

For single occupancy, the passenger has to pay Rs 7745. For Double occupancy, Rs 6262 is charged and for triple occupancy, Rs 5995 is charged. For child of 5 to 11 years with bed, Rs 5272 is charged and for child of 5 to 11 years without bed, Rs 4678 is charged. The Mata Vaishnodevi tour package includes comfortable train journey in AC 3-Tier, says Indian Railways. The package also includes two nights in train, one night accommodation at a hotel in Katra, arrival/departure transfer in non AC vehicle, on-board catering and off-board catering on fixed menu basis, air-conditioned accommodation in hotel. Additionally, Yatra slip for Vaishno Devi, sight-seeing of Raghunathji temple, Kand Kandoli temple, Bage Bahu garden and Yatra slip assistance are included in the tour package.

The Mata Vaishnodevi tour package, however, does not include any items of personal nature including any portage at railway stations, insurance, hotels, mineral water, tips, telephone charges, laundry. The tour package also does not include any still or video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments, any additional meals, any additional sight-seeing or activities and any other service, not specified in inclusions.

If the passenger wants to cancel the ticket then he/she can do that through IRCTC’s official website. However, cancellation of the ticket is not possible on PRS counters. If the cancellation is done up to 15 days excluding departure date then Rs 100 is charged. If the cancellation is done up to 8 to 14 days excluding departure date then 25 per cent of the package cost is charged. If the cancellation is done up to 4 to 7 days excluding departure date then 50 per cent of the package cost is charged. In case the cancellation is done in less than 4 days then 100 per cent of the package cost is charged.