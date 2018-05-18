Visit the holy shrine of Jagannath Temple in Puri with IRCTC tour package; check fare, dates and other details

With effect from 13 September 2018 to 31 October 2018, the divine journey will start on every Thursday.

IRCTC Jagannath Dham LTC Package: Now visit the holy shrine of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri with Jagannath Dham LTC Package offered by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The tour package, which is for 4 nights and 5 days will cover Mumbai, Puri and Bhubaneshwar. With effect from 13 September 2018 to 31 October 2018, the divine journey will start on every Thursday. Train number 22865 will depart Mumbai at 12:15 am on Thursday and will reach Puri at 8:45 am and on every Saturday, train number 11020 will depart Puri at 3:25 pm and will reach Mumbai at 3:55 am.

Under standard class category, from 13 September 2018 to 10 October 2018, single occupancy will cost Rs 8,000, double sharing will cost Rs 6,000 per person, triple sharing will cost Rs 5,500 per person, a child with bed (5-11years) will cost Rs 5,000 and a child without bed (5-11years) will cost Rs 4,400. From 11 October 2018 to 31 October 2018, single occupancy will cost Rs 8,500, double sharing will cost Rs 6,500 per person, triple sharing will cost Rs 6,000 per person, a child with bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 5,200 and a child without bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 4,500.

Under comfort class category, from 13 September 2018 to 10 October 2018, single occupancy will cost Rs 10,500, double sharing will cost Rs 9,000 per person, triple sharing will cost Rs 8,400 per person, a child with bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 7,800 and a child without bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 7,200. From 11 October 2018 to 31 October 2018, single occupancy will cost Rs 11,500, double sharing will cost Rs 9,500 per person, triple sharing will cost Rs 8,900 per person, a child with bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 8,100 and a child without bed (5-11 years) will cost Rs 7,300.

Return train fare, station transfers, meals including 2 breakfasts and 1 dinner, land transfers in AC vehicle, 1-night hotel accommodation at Puri, sightseeing, travel insurance, and all applicable taxes are included in the package. Also, an extra mattress will be provided for a child with extra bed and triple sharing occupancy. However, the package will not include any increase in train fare, government service tax as well as the service charge, onboard meals, any room service, tips, personal expenses and anything that is not included in the inclusions.