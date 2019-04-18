Visit Munnar in God’s own country! IRCTC tour package for Kerala; check days, fare and other journey details

The ‘enchanting Munnar’ tour package covers Chennai, Cochin and Munnar by Chennai Alleppey Express train. (image: Kerala Tourism)

IRCTC tour package for Kerala: Planning to explore Munnar in Kerala during the upcoming summer holidays? If yes, then you would be glad to know that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a tour package called ‘Enchanting Munnar’, which covers the haven of peace and tranquillity – the idyllic tourist destination of Munnar in god’s own country. Interestingly, Munnar is also known as the Kashmir of south India. The ‘enchanting Munnar’ tour package covers Chennai, Cochin and Munnar by Chennai Alleppey Express train. The train number 22639 Chennai Alleppey Express departs every Thursday from Chennai Central railway station at 9.05 PM. The duration of the package is for 4 nights and 5 days.

According to details given on IRCTC website, the package tariff in double occupancy for standard class is Rs 9,470 per person, Rs 7,040 per person for triple occupancy, Rs 3,110 for a child with bed (5-11 years), Rs 2,410 for child without bed (5-11 years). The all-inclusive tour package includes confirmed onward as well as return train journey by sleeper class, two- night non AC accommodation at Munnar, road transportation by AC Vehicle.

However, the travel will not be air-conditioned for the hill station. Also, all sightseeing and excursions as per the itinerary, travel insurance along with all applicable taxes are included in the package. The tour package does not include any portage at hotels, tips, insurance, telephone charges, laundry, mineral water and all items of personal nature, any still or video camera fees, any meals including en route meals, entrance fees for monuments, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.

As per the cancellation policy, if the cancellation of the tour package is done up to 15 days, Rs 100 will be deducted, if the cancellation is done up to 8 days to 14 days, 25% of the package cost will be deducted, if the cancellation is done up to 4 days to 7 days, 50% of the package cost will be deducted. No refund will be granted to the person if the cancellation is done in less than 4 days.