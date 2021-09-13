Visit Janakpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi with IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Package; Check cost, inclusions & other details

For guests of age 18 or above, full dose of Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory.

IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra Tour Package: Now devotees can explore many prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama with IRCTC’s Shri Ramayana Yatra! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering Shri Ramayana Yatra theme based pilgrimage tour on Ramayana circuit by Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe Air-Conditioned Tourist train. The 16 Nights / 17 Days tour package will cover Delhi, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Ayodhya, Prayag, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, Hampi, Nasik, and Rameshwaram. The train will depart on 7 November 2021 from Delhi Safdarjung railway station. For guests of age 18 or above, full dose of Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory.

As per IRCTC’s official website, 1AC class journey will cost Rs 112955 for single occupancy, Rs 102095 for twin and triple sharing occupancy, Rs 93335 for child with bed and Rs 91185 for child without bed. While 2AC class journey will cost Rs 93810 for single occupancy, Rs 82950 for twin and triple sharing occupancy, Rs 74185 for child with bed and Rs 72040 for child without bed.

The tour package will include special tourist train journey in first/second AC class, eight nights’ stay in deluxe category available accommodation, eight nights’ stay in respective train coaches during overnight journey, vegetarian onboard train meals, vegetarian off board meals in hotels, all transfers as well as sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles, travel insurance for passengers, security on train, IRCTC Tour Managers, etc.

Under the Cancellation policy of Shri Ramayana Yatra Tour Package, Rs 250 per passenger will be deducted if tickets are cancelled up to 15 days, 25% of the total cost will be deducted if cancelled up to 8-14 days, 50% of the cost will be deducted if cancelled up to 4-7 days. IRCTC will deduct 100% of the total cost if tour package tickets are cancelled in less than four days.