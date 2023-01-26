Visakhapatnam railway station receives ‘Green Railway Station Certification’ with Platinum rating

East Coast Railways‘ Visakhapatnam railway station has received the prestigious ‘Green Railway Station Certification’ with the highest Platinum rating. The certificate has been awarded by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for adopting green concepts. It secured 82 out of 100 points in six environmental categories.

Visakhapatnam railway station falls under the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway. The railway station has performed well in various categories such as – sustainable facilities, health, hygiene, energy and water efficiency, smart green initiatives, innovation, and development.

Also Read: Budget 2023: Railway infra development, passenger amenities, ‘Make In India’ may catch attention of Nirmala Sitharaman

On the basis of the survey conducted by the IGBC, the following steps were undertaken: setting up of solar panels to conserve power, installation of LED Lightings, providing well-developed passenger amenities, segregation of waste materials by building MRF shed, and operationalization of 500KLD STP for station and colony water.

Other ‘Green railway station’

In 2022, Bhagalpur railway station (BGP) of Malda division, Eastern Railway (ER) received IGBC ‘Green Railway Station Certification’ with a Silver rating by CII (Confederation of Indian Industries). In 2021, Central Railways’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station (CSMT) was awarded IGBC Gold Certification.

What is Green Railway Station?

The Environment Directorate of Indian Railways (IR) with the support of IGBC has developed the Green Railway Stations Rating System to reduce the adverse environmental impacts due to station operation, and maintenance and enhance the overall experience of the passengers. This is a voluntary and consensus-based program.

Also Read: Sivok- Rangpo rail project inching to bring Sikkim on Railways map, work on 6th tunnel finished

The rating system helps to address issues of national priorities such as – water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuels, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials, and health and well-being of occupants.

Initially, the ‘Green Railway Stations rating system’ was designed for existing railway stations. However, the stations under redevelopment can also apply for the rating.