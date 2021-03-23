Violators, be careful! Indian Railways launches drive against smoking & carriage of inflammable material

A massive drive has been launched against smoking and carriage of inflammable material through Indian Railways.

Massive drive launched by Indian Railways against smoking and carriage of inflammable material! The step has been taken by the national transporter in the view of fire incidents across various zonal railways, resulting in loss of property and danger to life. Of this, few incidents appeared to have been occurred due to smoking onboard or transportation of inflammable items by the train. In order to curb such incidents, a massive drive has been launched against smoking and carriage of inflammable material through Indian Railways, from 22 March 2021 with legal action from 31 March 2021. This newly launched drive may be continued till 30 April 2021, the Railway Ministry said. The zonal railways have been instructed to take the following measures in mission mode:

Intensive Awareness Drive: A 7-day intensive awareness drive may be launched to educate all the stakeholders i.e. railway users and railway or non railway staff working in trains and at stations like parcel staff, lease holders and their employees, catering staff, parcel porters, those engaged through outsourcing among others. The drive aims to educate them about precautions that are to be taken against fire incidents such as preventing carriage of inflammable material through rail, enforcing “No Smoking”, checking VPUs/SLRs/Leased parcels against inflammable materials’ transportation, etc. It involves raising awareness through direct interaction, distribution of pamphlets, leaflets, conducting Nukkad Nataks, pasting of stickers, announcement through PA System at railway stations, advertisement in print, social media and electronic media, etc.

After the awareness drive, an intensive and sustained drive should be launched for: